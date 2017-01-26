EDITORIAL: Tone down political rhetoric

Opinion and Analysis

Toxic political pronouncements on the ongoing voter registration are already causing public anxiety about the August 8 General Election.

Unless the politicians tone down, they could set be setting Kenyans up for divisive campaigns and a contested election outcome once again. Kenyans have every reason to demand that the political class demonstrate their commitment to a peaceful election this time around.

Grievances with the electoral management, for instance, should be channelled to the relevant institutions to avoid inflaming public sentiment. But the institutions have an even greater responsibility to inspire public confidence that the elections will be free and fair.

The revelations on Tuesday by Wafula Chebukati, the new chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), that 128,926 registered voters have the same identification details will only feed suspicions in some quarters that the referee is ill-prepared to conduct the next elections.

It doesn’t help that the National Registration Bureau (NRB), which issues national identity cards, has denied the existence of such cases.

The casual approach by the NRB sends the wrong message that the government is not responsive to the concerns raised by the political players.