EDITORIAL: Top KPA officials must be punished for land grab

It is easy to believe that you have heard the worst of our land grab and mega corruption. That is, until you hear the next one.

To be sure, the current revelation by the Auditor- General of the land grab at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in Mombasa is not just another audacious alienation of public land, but it stands out by the level of impunity involved.

The Auditor-General, in his latest report, determined that the KPA management and board demarcated a road out of public land on which the port sits to serve a private developer who had been allowed to illegally reclaim part of the sea land that is protected by law.

That law says that the waters around the port are marine resources that belong to the KPA.

The audit found that reclamation of the land using KPA rubble was done without de-gazettement of the said land and the private citizen even helped process the documentation for the illegal appropriation of the land.

The national government and the National Land Commission were not involved in the process.

That a supposed custodian of public property can sit with outsiders to grab the same property in such a reckless manner is mind boggling not only because of its sheer immorality, but also for the action not taking into account future developments in the Kilindini Harbour.

A fair look at the matter only leads to the conclusion that this was a scheme meant to bear personal benefits for those involved.

Naturally, this calls for those involved to pay a personal price.

Besides the penal punishment, such individuals should be barred from holding public office and the private developer stopped from using the land at issue going forward.

On the wider scene, the government needs to be much more careful with its land holdings. There is a lot of parastatal land being encroached upon only for the government to come years later to claim the land. The State firms should as matter of fact liaise with the security apparatus to secure their land.