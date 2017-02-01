Tough times lie ahead for the economy

Opinion and Analysis

The Kenyan economy has for more than 15 years become more diversified and sectors that were usually considered key economic drivers have seen their contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) decline with all sectors contributing below 20 per cent in the third quarter of 2016.

Five sectors, agriculture, manufacturing, trade, financial services, real estate and construction, used to contribute 89 per cent of the gross domestic product but this contribution fell significantly to 59 per cent.

This indicates that the economy has reached a level where a shock in one sector does not significantly affect the performance of the economy.

The economy recorded an average GDP growth rate of 5.9 per cent, well above the psychological growth rate level of five per cent for the last three quarters of 2016. Despite this, we have seen massive layoffs in Kenya over the last 12 months cutting across different sectors.

A number of players in the banking sector resorted to downsizing their work force following enactment of the Banking Amendment Act (2015), which affected their profitability, This is a cost containment measure that was taken by banks in order to protect their profitability.

This is going to be a difficult year for banks since net interest income accounts for more than 75 per cent of the banking sector revenue.

A number of specific sectors are suffering and this also reflects on their performance, for example manufacturing.

We have seen a drop in export levels and future expectations still point to a difficult operating environment, especially for firms that rely on imported input due to the weak shilling and possibility of hiring within this sector will be very slim.

We have also seen layoffs in other sectors such as media, mainly due to the change in business model as a result of digital migration.

Most of these layoffs are specific factors that affect specific sectors and going forward we are like to start seeing the ripple effects due to the interconnectivity of the economic sectors, which will largely affect the performance of the economy going forward.

For example, the effect of the Banking Act Amendment 2015 will largely affect other sectors in terms of access to credit, which will reflect on the GDP growth.

This is why in the Cytonn market outlook report for 2017, we expect the economic growth for 2017 to come in at between 5.4 and 5.7 per cent.