EDITORIAL: Trump must nurture Agoa, help defeat Shabaab

Opinion and Analysis

To the rest of the world—outside the US and Russia—a Donald Trump win has been a surprise, if not a shocker.

Global markets reacted as much – right from Tokyo to Hong Kong into Europe as it became clear that Mr Trump, the boisterous and unpredictable billionaire, would take the White House.

Oil futures, the stock markets and the US dollar all predictably fell from their pre-poll rallies that were based on erroneous opinion polls.

Much of the reaction has its roots in the fact that Mr Trump has ranted against immigrants, especially Mexicans, and pretty everything global.

He indeed has become a major opponent of globalisation and stated he will renegotiate bilateral and multilateral trade treaties regardless of whether they are economic or military.

His body language has done little to endear him, or America for that matter, to the rest of the globe. But even as the world cringes in fear at his victory — that includes a Republican grip on both Houses of Congress, it is important to note that the US is more of a system than a personality-driven polity.

President Barack Obama, in whom the non-Caucasians had a lot of hope, did little to change the system or the world. He only managed to stabilise the volatile economy and largely became a bystander on the global stage.

To be sure, Mr Trump has started well by saying he will not adopt confrontational politics and will seek to meet other countries half way. But he must go further by dropping his campaign rhetoric and start dealing with realpolitik.

Here in Kenya, we will be looking at the continued strengthening of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) system and hope Mr Trump’s anti-free trade rhetoric will not graduate to policy.

Kenya and the Eastern African region will, however, be hoping that his hardline anti-terrorist stance will offer greater support for the war against terrorism in the form of increased financing of the ongoing Amisom war against the Al -Shabaab terrorists.

But at the same time, we hope he will not revert to the US lone-ranger interventionist policies of the past that have served to make matters worse by ignoring other stakeholders in various global hotspots.