UK purge on plastic bags a crucial lesson for Kenya

Opinion and Analysis

Last week, fast-growing giant discount retailer, Lidl, announced a ban on single-use plastic bags, signalling the UK’s deepening war on carrier bags which have been widely blamed for massive environmental pollution.

The German firm, with 630 stores in the UK, said that from January 2017 it will no longer sell the 5pence (Sh66) plastic carrier bags; it is going for thicker re-usable ones for 9 pence (Sh118.8).

“Our pledge to stop selling single-use carrier bags is all about promoting a more environmentally friendly alternative,” said Ryan McDonnell, commercial director of Lidl UK. This step, he explained, will encourage shoppers “to think about sustainability, and the role they can play in reducing unnecessary plastic waste.”

He said Lidl as “a responsible retailer” saw it necessary to invest in a sustainable future, a journey they were inviting their customers to take part in.

Lidl said its decision is expected to save an estimated 63 million plastic bags a year, the equivalent of 760 tonnes of plastics and also help the retailer to boost its profits because it plans to retain proceeds from the sale of the thicker re-usable bags unlike now where earnings from the sale of the cheaper carrier bags are donated to charity.

Other retailers are expected to take after Lidl’s move.

From October 5, 2015, the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) made it compulsory for large shops in England to charge shoppers 5pence for all single-use plastic carrier bag and file inventories.

The law is, however, not just limited to supermarkets but other large out-of-town shops are also required to charge for the bags. Smaller businesses can also charge on a voluntary basis.

“As a shopper, you can avoid being charged by bringing your own bags. In some shops, you can buy thicker, reusable ‘bags for life’. Typically, you pay for these once, and can return them for a free replacement when they wear out,” Defra says in a guide.

Damage wildlife

Shoppers do not pay for the bags in instances where they buy unwrapped food, raw meat and fish where there is a food safety risk, prescription medicines, seeds, bulbs and flowers or live fish.

“The scheme aims to reduce the use of single-use plastic carrier bags, and the litter associated with them, by encouraging people to reuse bags” Defra added.

In 2014 , more than 7.6 billion single-use plastic bags were given to customers by major supermarkets in England, according to Defra, which translated to about 140 plastic bags per person or about 61,000 tonnes of plastic in total.

“They take longer than other bags to degrade in the environment, can damage wildlife, and are extremely visible when littered in our towns, parks and the countryside,” Defra said.