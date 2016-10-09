United Kingdom ready to work with Kenya in clean energy projects

Opinion and Analysis

Kenya’s renewable energy sector is on the cusp of big things. With a government committed to a 5000megawatt (MW) plan by 2017; an established feed-in-tariff; and an increasing demand for electricity as industrialisation continues at pace, the conditions are set for geothermal, wind and solar power to take off in a big way.

Two main forces are driving this change. First is the enviable economic growth that Kenya has enjoyed in recent years, and is forecast to maintain in the future.

Rapid economic growth will drive greater demand for power: from businesses, to produce goods and services; and from consumers. Kenya already has a renewable-rich energy mix, and is looking to continue this.

The second driver is that global climate change policy is stimulating increased take-up of renewable energy around the world. This is leading to extraordinary and enormous economies of scale and efficiencies.

Last year the Paris climate negotiations sent a clear message to the world that the future is low carbon. It created a surge in market demand for renewable energy.

You would expect rising demand to drive prices up. But technology and innovation are doing the opposite, so increasing demand further.

In the world of computers we’re familiar with Moore’s law: namely that processing speeds for computers will double every two years, with prices falling.

We’re seeing something similar in renewables. Thirty years ago, wind turbines were generally rated around 50kW. And 15 years ago we were getting used to 2,000 kW (2MW) turbines. Now, in the North Sea, we’re expecting 8MW monsters offshore.

Changes

Prices are falling similarly: solar panels now make up less than half the cost of the average PV installation. Offshore wind costs are another example of this.

The UK agreed a strike price of £140 per MW/hour for offshore wind as recently as 2014. In the Netherlands the most recent auction saw suppliers coming forward to supply offshore wind for just £70 per Mw/hour.

As a result of these changes, the UK now has three times more offshore wind – over 5,000 MW - than the entire generating capacity of the Kenyan grid. UK installed solar capacity is over 10GW – a 1,400 per cent increase on as recent as 2011.

As innovation pushes costs down, the implications for Kenya are clear. Renewables will not simply be environmentally beneficial, but economically advantageous.

The UK and Kenya are together at the vanguard of this renewable energy, clean technology and innovation revolution. Kenya has one of the most active renewable energy sectors in Africa – second only to South Africa in terms of investment.