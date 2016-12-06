UN programme will help women achieve key goals

Opinion and Analysis

Empretec is a Spanish acronym for emprendedores (entrepreneurs) and tecnología (technology). The Empretec programme is installed in a country courtesy of a formal requisition by a member state of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Since its inception in Argentina in 1988, 23 years after the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) was established in 1965, Empretec programmes have been initiated in 36 countries.

They have played a key role in assisting more than 340,000 entrepreneurs through local market-driven business support centres.

The main beneficiaries of Empretec programmes are aspiring women and youth entrepreneurs – who coincidentally are at the nucleus of the objectives of Women In Business (WIB) programmes in Kenya.

As an integrated capacity building programme of UNCTAD, Empretec’s main function is to enhance the creation of sustainable business support structures by helping budding entrepreneurs to build innovative and internationally competitive Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Empretec will contribute to the development of a dynamic private sector in Kenya. A dynamic and vibrant private sector provides a solid ground for a country to lay out its economic transformation agenda that will bring about a multiplier effect on women-led enterprises by imparting relevant knowledge and skills and providing unending business opportunities.

It is vital to note, for those of us who are involved in the day-to-day empowerment of women to achieve success in their business ventures, we effortlessly comprehend the challenges that women go through in setting up and growing their businesses.

News of the installation of Empretec in Kenya during the 14th session of UNCTAD conference held in Nairobi in July came as a major boost for women and youth in enterprise development.

KNCCI’s application to become an Empretec national centre in Kenya will be the cherry on top of this good news. It will help many women and youth to realize their entrepreneurial goals.

As a sectoral committee of KNCCI, Women in Business is an association of women across the national and county spectrums who are either professionals and/or engaged in business ventures.

With a membership of over 10,000 women and youth, Women in Business welcomes Empretec Kenya to help empower members on four main aspects, inter alia: training, entrepreneurship development, business linkages and networking.

Through UNCTAD’s Business Linkages Programme (BLPs), Empretec Kenya will offer women in business an opportunity to improve their performance, productivity and efficiency in procurement.

Empretec will offer a perfect platform for local women suppliers to be trained, mentored and to encourage information exchange, quality improvements, innovation and technological transfer at both national and county level.