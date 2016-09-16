Uncertainty in banking regulation not healthy

Opinion and Analysis

We are witnessing a rather bizarre scenario where CEOs of commercial banks are competing in the interpretation of the law on interest rates caps.

The questions that remain unclear include the following: Are mobile banking services in or out? How about credit cards? Are credit-only financial institutions such as Fusion Capital in?

How to you deal with penalty interest considering that you have a ceiling on what you are allowed to charge?

Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi has decided to interpret the law on the side of the customer.

When I spoke with him yesterday, he argued that being a mass- market bank, he had decided to go with the spirit of the new law by interpreting as wide as possible to cover the interest of the customers.

Since the majority of consumers of mobile services were small borrowers, he argued, it would be insensitive for banks to charge big borrowers interest at 14 per cent while consumers of mobile loans continued to bear high rates.

The differences in interpretation of the law on interest rate caps that we are witnessing at the moment are not healthy for a safe and sound financial system because it points to uncertainty in regulation.

The Central Bank took too long to publish regulations and guidelines.

And, when it did, it chose the Central Bank Rate (CBR) as the reference rate when we all know that the CBR is formulated for monetary policy purposes- not to guide credit markets.

As things stand, we could see unpredictable volatility and instability in credit markets because borrowers will now stand exposed to the factors that drive the CBR, namely, inflation, the exchange rate, and prices of imports -especially petroleum.

An IMF official warned the other day that we could end up with a Monetary Policy Committee that will be forced to give disproportionate weighting to political considerations when setting the CBR.

Mobile phone loans

I don’t claim authority on interpretation of legal text, but I find the debate as to whether mobile phone loans are subject to the caps or not a complete red herring.

The law puts a cap on interest rates on ‘credit facilities’. It does not talk about a loan. How can credit cards and mobile phone loans be out?

And section 33 (b) of the law makes it even clearer. It says: ‘‘a person shall not enter into an agreement or arrangement to borrow or lend ‘directly or indirectly’ at an interest rate in excess of that prescribed by law,’’