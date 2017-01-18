EDITORIAL: Utilise police vehicles well

Opinion and Analysis

The arrival of an additional 500 new vehicles for the National Police Service, the third phase of a plan to cut transport costs for security personnel, is laudable.

That brings to 2,720 the number of new vehicles now in the hands of security agencies, including 30 armoured personnel carriers and mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles.

It is important that these vehicles are used appropriately to achieve the goals of ensuring the security of every citizen and their property.

This is because getting the vehicles is one thing, putting them to the right use is another. There are already insinuations on social media and other forums on what these vehicles could be used for, given that we are in an election year.

We can only hope the State is listening. Given these kinds of sentiments and the fact that hundreds of Kenyans continue to lose their lives and property to rural bandits and urban gangsters despite the heavy investment in security apparatus just points to the wide gap that still exists between the promise and the reality.