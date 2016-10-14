EDITORIAL: Wake-up call for Kenya Airways

Opinion and Analysis

The government’s green light for more foreign airlines to begin direct flights to Mombasa signals a departure from a protectionist policy that has favoured the national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) for years.

Tourism secretary Najib Balala said on Wednesday that Qatar Airways would be granted a licence to start flying directly to the coastal city by January next year.

Another Middle-East airline, FlyDubai, got the nod to operate daily flights between Dubai and Mombasa three months ago.

They join a relatively busy route that has already attracted Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish Airlines and RwandAir. Mr Balala disclosed that opening up the skies was a key plank of the government’s plan to attract more tourists.

There is no doubt that KQ will increasingly find itself up against tough competition with the entry of more airlines.

And it wouldn’t have come at a worse time for the national carrier that has been shuddering in the loss-making territory for some time now.

Yet it is really up to KQ itself to steady the ship and ensure it survives the headwinds.