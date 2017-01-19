Water shortage calls for very quick action

Opinion and Analysis

If we don’t get enough rains, Nairobi may soon experience a water crisis of apocalyptic proportions.

Water levels at Ndakaini Dam- the main reservoir for Nairobi-, accounting for more than 70 per cent of supply, is dropping at an alarming rate.

The levels at Sasumua Dam, the second largest reservoir, are also dropping. Rivers are flowing at a third of their normal levels and bore holes are at their lowest ever.

We are paying a heavy price for inadequate investment in reservoirs, treatment plans and in efficient distribution.

As expected, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has been forced into a crisis mode with consumers being bombarded with all sorts of advice about how to save a bit of water.

City authorities are talking about illegalizing car washing and contemplating how to introduce hose pipes and sprinkler bans.

The number of water merchants in the city is increasing at a fast rate. Today, you cannot drive within the city for a kilometre without encountering several water bowsers ferrying the scarce commodity to some thirsty part of the metropolis.

Is underground water a viable alternative for Nairobi? When you speak to people who have been in the bore hole- drilling business in Nairobi for a long time, the picture they paint is one of doom and gloom.

Until 1992, you only needed to drill 160 metres to reach water levels in places like Langata and Karen. Today, you have to go down 300 metres to get to the water level.

But perhaps the best illustration of deteriorating conditions is the fact that bore holes in the areas have been drying up at a very fast rate.

According to experts, ground water- lowering in Nairobi is happening at a rate that may soon cause what they refer to in their own jargon as ‘subsidence’.

The city, hydrologists warn, sits on one huge basin because the area it is situated on was many millions ago one massive swamp.

If the rate of ground water-lowering is not arrested, hydrologists predict we will in future find ourselves in a situation whereby more buildings in the city will have been rendered vulnerable to earthquakes.

Personally, I am inclined to dismiss what these predictions by hydrologists tell me as the hysteria of environmental zealots.