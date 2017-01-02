EDITORIAL: Weed out land cartels

Opinion and Analysis

Land secretary Jacob Kaimenyi is on the right track in wanting to clean up the mess at the ministry.

There are so many wrong things happening at the Ardhi House headquarters in Nairobi.

We therefore urge the minister to quickly move beyond mere rhetoric to serious action in the shortest time possible.

Despite past promises by previous ministers to sort out the problems at the ministry, it has continued to be business as usual even as Kenyans are ripped off by cartels.

According to the National Land Commission, Nairobi, Malindi and Kisumu are the hardest hit by the cartels.

Despite efforts to remove them from the ministry, the cartels are so entrenched and have spread their tentacles to other State agencies.

Prof Kaimenyi has said that a list of rogue ministry officials behind the forgery of land leases has been prepared for sacking this month and eventual prosecution in court.

Security agencies have prepared a list of civil servants that have been altering land records and transferring property ownership.