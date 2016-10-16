What Kenya, South Africa can learn from each other

Opinion and Analysis

Last week, South African President Jacob Zuma was on a state visit, highlighting the relations between the two countries.

Beyond the agreements reached, there are key lessons each country can learn from the other in terms of fostering robust and sustainable economic growth.

One lesson for Kenya from South Africa is education: its literacy rate is about 98 per cent, Kenya’s is about 82 per cent.

But the real disparities are in tertiary education. Currently only four per cent of our student population make it to tertiary education. In South Africa the figure is 20 per cent.

In terms of leading universities on the continent, South Africa’s regularly top the list. In the Times Higher Education Ranking of the top 10 universities in Africa, half are South African; and none are below number six. Only one in Kenya, University of Nairobi, features in the top 10 at eight.

Beyond ranking, a concern of our education is curriculum relevance. A report released by the World Bank this year said tertiary education in Kenya is characterised by a persistent mismatch of skills between what is taught and the requirements in the labour market.

This is not to say South Africa is perfect but at least there is an active, public interrogation of curriculum with state participation. Kenya could learn.

A second lesson from South Africa is industry. It is the continent’s most industrialised economy with manufacturing contributing about 15.2 per cent to gross domestic product (GDP) while Kenya is stuck at 10 per cent.

This is not to say SA’s sector is perfect, but Kenya could learn about increasing diversity in manufacturing.

In South Africa it is diverse constituting numerous industries such as agro-processing, automotive, chemicals, ICT and electronics, metals and, textiles, clothing and footwear.

Kenya’s manufacturing sector is dominated by food and beverages, constituting up to 70 per cent according to some estimates. Again, Kenya can look at SA and learn how to diversify the complexity and build the role of manufacturing in the economy.

Now let’s look at what SA can learn. East Africa is a bright spot in Africa—it’s not commodity reliant. As the biggest regional economy Kenya’s resilience against the commodities slump is an important lesson.

A senior researcher at the South African Institution of International Affairs argues the importance of commodities in its economy cannot be overstated as they generate approximately 60 per cent of forex through exports.

Indeed, the analyst makes the point that the commodities slump poses serious economic problems, not only because of the extensive connectedness between mining and the rest of the economy, but the financial services sector was built on mining.