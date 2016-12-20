What US Fed interest rate hike means for Kenya

Opinion and Analysis

Global financial markets analysts and central banks are digesting the impact of last week’s US Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The Federal Open Market Committee raised the benchmark interest rate to 0.75 per cent.

Any monetary policy changes in the US cause knee-jerk reactions in other economies. US interest rates usually have great influence on global financial markets.

In the past, frontier and emerging market economies have appealed to the US government to delay the interest rate increase due to its negative impact.

The Fed has been postponing hikes since June due to its concern about the state of the global economy, especially after the Brexit vote.

The Fed believes improvement in the labour market is going to put upward pressure on prices due to increased money supply resulting from upswing in household incomes. Interest rate hike will be the remedy to control this expected inflation surge.

The US is a major source of capital for frontier and emerging markets like Kenya. Fed rate movement will have an impact on these markets. The immediate impact will be foreign capital pull back from these markets. Capital flow back to the US will hurt the financial markets.

With significant foreign investors in our financial markets, the equity markets may witness some sell off. A Fed rate increase means US bonds will be paying high interest rates.

We could witness US investors who are long on NSE-listed companies ship back their money to the US to seek higher returns from their domestic assets. This will potentially lead to stock markets volatility.

A strong US dollar resulting from increased Fed rate may lead to currency turmoil in the frontier markets, Kenya included. Global currencies tumbled after the federal rate hike last week.

The greenback has been on an upward trajectory, pushing the shilling to record lows.

The boost of the US dollar is going to impact commodity prices. Exporters will fetch more shillings from their exports.

However, there may be a net harm to the Kenyan economy since imports will become expensive.

Accumulation of dollar loans during the period of interest rate surges is not good for our Treasury and corporations either.