What the iconic Jacaranda tree is telling business

Opinion and Analysis

For the last 10 years as I worked in Africa, I have been privileged to witness one of the greatest natural wonders in the world.

To much of Africa, the annual blooming of the Jacaranda tree (Jacaranda mimosifolia) is as iconic as the Cherry Blossoms in Japan, the Fall Foliage in Northeast America, or the Sunflower Fields of Tuscany, Italy.

More recently it’s become known as #JacarandaPropaganda — and Twitter is full of remarkable pictures from this year’s stunning blooms. The spectacular purple eruption usually occurs in October and November, and has become an annual treat for many visitors to the continent.

This year in Nairobi, the Jacaranda bloom was especially noticeable as it came earlier and lasted longer than in previous years. It seems the trees have a new story to tell.

Alongside a number of other indicators, the Jacaranda tree has been earmarked by climate experts as one of the natural gauges of climate change. Environmentalists expect that the plants will start shooting and flowering earlier in the year as a result of global warming.

These small yet subtle changes reveal that climate change is continuing to affect increasingly diverse ecosystems across Africa. Today, East Africa is facing the worst drought of its history.

According to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, food security in the region is expected to deteriorate over the coming months with improvements not expected until June in pastoral areas and July in agropastoral areas, at the earliest.

Our environment has a new story to tell business. Unfortunately, climate change is not a conversation that many African businesses are prepared to have, despite the fact that Africa stands to become the fastest growing and pivotal market in the world over the next 20 years.

But in order to achieve that growth sustainably, we will need to act now. We need to ensure this growth does not rely on the high carbon inputs that have traditionally fuelled that progress in other markets.

While businesses can’t stop famine or alter the course of climate shifts already in motion, they can adjust their own behaviour to help mitigate these crises.

New research from the Business and Sustainable Development Commission finds that putting a price on environmental externalities can incentivise them to do so.

The Better Business, Better World report highlights the initiatives that leaders from business, finance, civil society, labour, and international organisations can take to pursue the Global Goals.

This will naturally lead to a logical progression towards re-focusing their attention on their critical resources, property use and pollution metrics. In short, it will enable us to better understand what the Jacaranda trees are telling us.