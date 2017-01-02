What unions will not tell you about the doctors’ strike

Opinion and Analysis

This article is not in defense or castigation of the doctors strike; it is not about the validity or invalidity of their collective bargaining agreement (CBA); it is not about the merits or demerits of their demands. This is a letter to the students currently studying medicine or nursing in Kenya.

It is also a letter to those in high school, aspiring to be future nurses or doctors. It is a letter to those parents and guardians who desire that their children will be nurses and doctors when they grow up. It is a letter to those who finance their education.

It is a letter to all of us.

As a future doctor or nurse, you should be a worried lot. If I were you, I would not be rejoicing at this strike. Not because the calling demands allegiance to the Hippocratic Oath, but because as a rational human being, I seek to save my own life first.

But how can I not rejoice, you may ask? How can I not, when I know that my first salary will be in the range of Sh400,000?

Your union officials have wooed you to support the strike with the disguised fallacy that they are doing this for you. Let me educate you on something they don’t teach you in medical or nursing school.

The only beneficiaries of this strike or any strike, are the labour cartels, fondly christened as unions. Unions are like parasites. They get fed, but they end up eating the host. You, are that host. Here’s how:

Unions create unemployment

How, you ask? Think of the various cadres in your profession as a ladder. When the minimum wage is raised, it cuts off the bottom rungs of the ladder. This means that no doctor would be hired below Sh396,060 threshold.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends an optimal ratio of 2.3 per 1,000 of health workforce-to-population. According to 2016 Economic Survey, Kenya’s ratio was 22 per 100,000 people (equivalent to 0.02 per cent).

To meet this deficit, 1,200 doctors need to be hired annually over the next four years. (This figure does not include the required nurses and midwives).

An estimated 5,000 doctors work in the public sector. At the demanded minimum wage, the monthly total wage bill will be an estimated Sh2 billion. If we add the requisite 1,200 additional doctors, the wage bill will rise to Sh2.5 billion.

The outcome would be that fewer doctors would be hired on any given year to maintain or reduce the wage bill. Hence the unemployment rate in the public service of qualified doctors would naturally rise.

If you were in Prof Walter Block’s class, he would tell you politely that it is a misnomer for you to think that the minimum wage is a floor; and that when the wages rise, the floor also rises. It is not a floor.