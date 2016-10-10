Why Kenya’s capital gains tax regime needs a rethink

Opinion and Analysis

Taxpayers queue to file their returns at the Kenya Revenue Authority’s iTax Support Centre in Eldoret. PHOTO | FILE

Last week, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) issued a notice informing the public that with effect from October 1, 2016 all payments for capital gains tax and stamp duty would be automated and paid through its iTax system.

In addition, the payment dates for stamp duty and capital gains tax (CGT) would be simultaneous and would be on or before the application for transfer of the property at the relevant lands office.

The KRA’s public notice seeks to implement a recent amendment to the CGT regime on the payment date which became effective on January 1, 2016.

While the payment of stamp duty and CGT through the online iTax platform is a welcome move by the KRA, there is need to carefully consider the due date for payment of CGT and administrative difficulties related to the computation and payment of CGT.

By way of background, CGT is payable in Kenya at the rate of five per cent on the gain made on disposal of property.

The gain is calculated as the difference between the historical cost at which the property was bought and the price at which the property is sold, having deducted any costs of improvement of the property and any incidental costs incurred on the transfer of the property.

The challenge with the payment date arises with respect to real property. In Kenya, most lawyers adopt and follow the Law Society of Kenya Conditions of Sale when acting on the sale or purchase of real property (with appropriate variations, depending on the circumstances of the case).

Under the said Conditions of Sale, a lawyer acting for a seller of land is required to hold the consideration of purchase price as stakeholder pending registration of the title in favour of the purchaser.

Even where the Conditions of Sale are negotiated and varied, due to the parlous state of the land registries in Kenya coupled with the risk of fake titles and double titles issued on the same property, property purchasers almost always demand that the purchase price is held by the lawyers pending registration of the transfer of the property.

If registration does not occur within a reasonable period of time, the purchaser would have the option to reverse the transaction and require the purchase price to be returned to him by the lawyer acting for the seller.

The issue therefore with the new regulations relating to the date of payment of CGT in Kenya is that a seller is required to pay CGT to the KRA as soon as the application for registration of the transfer of the property is made.

At this stage, the seller has not received the purchase price from the purchaser (since registration has not occurred yet) and would therefore be required to fund the CGT from his or her own pocket.

Difficulties would arise where a seller may not have the funds to pay the CGT and may be waiting to receive the funds from the purchaser in order to pay it.

Another issue to be considered is what happens should registration of the transfer not occur for reasons beyond the seller’s control.