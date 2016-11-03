Why Kenyans are yet to reap more benefits of devolution

Opinion and Analysis

The ability of Kenyans to reap the benefits of a new constitutional order is dependent on actualizing the core promise of the 2010 Constitution; devolution.

County governments exercise the sovereign will of the people and must have strong internal institutions, systems and processes to deliver services to the people.

The national government is consistently hindering and undermining the functionality of the county governments. It is holding billions of shillings for the functions and personnel devolved to counties.

The single largest economic and financial risk that adoption of the Constitution portends is failure by the national government to rationalize and downsize functions and structures mandated in the Constitution.

Ministries and state corporations, and the provincial administration are as intact as they were before the Constitution.

Rather than dismantling the old order, national government is strengthening. Hence, it is sustaining costly, wasteful and duplication parallel government system. This is inconsistent with the Constitution and sovereign will of the people.

The size, structure and cost of running the national government were drastically reduced by devolution.

The Senate’s focus should be on those fundamentals that would put the county governance system on strong foundations and from which ongoing consolidation and continuous improvement can occur.

With this focus on the basics in mind, a set of practical steps would suffice. First, cause understanding that devolution solutions lie not in one simple remedy or shopping of list of remedies but in sustained implementation of a combination of actions on county governance.

Second, county governance system success is not about having some grand plan at the beginning, but having a clear sense of what we can do first to unleash a series of positive forces that will place county government on a path of continuous and sustained improvement.

For county governments to deliver devolution, focus should be on adoption of a policy framework that recognises the varied contexts of the counties. Secondly, ensure improved access to essential services.

Thirdly, initiate ward-based programmes to sustain livelihoods, security and justice to the communities. Fourthly, contribute to the achievement of properly planned sustainable human settlements and quality living neighbourhoods.

Fifthly, strengthen rule of law and participatory governance. Sixthly, rationalise and harmonise governance and administrative system as well as financial capability of county governments.

Finally, address co-ordination problems and strengthen cross-departmental initiatives.