Why Maraga will have to chart his own path

David Maraga was last week sworn in as the 15th Chief Justice and the second after promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

He follows in the footsteps of Willy Mutunga whose legacy is an independent judiciary, one where interference by other arms of Government was largely unheard of. Indeed, both the Executive and the Legislature complained of lack of co-operation from the Judiciary. Secondly access to justice was enhanced and so was financial independence.

Chief Justice Maraga is a Judiciary insider. There is contestation on whether he will build on the gains of his predecessor or reverse those gains.

The small matter of wearing a robe and a wig has already drawn mixed reactions from the Kenyan public.

A friend called me arguing that this is a return to the past. Others though see this as bringing back honour to the office. But it seeks to demonstrate how every action the new Chief Justice takes will be scrutinised and debated against the last five years.

The way ahead for the judge is not to try too much to be the former chief justice. He has to chart his own path. In doing so a few issues are apt. First, he has to maintain the reform trajectory of the institution.

Despite criticisms from a few quarters, there is wide acceptance that the Judiciary has been transforming as an institution. It is more friendly, independent and efficient than past years.

There should be debate as to what kind of reforms Maraga will institute but not whether he will continue reforming the Judiciary.

The Constitution demands no less from him. Kenyans expect a judiciary that is continuously improving and delivering justice to them expeditiously and fairly.

Secondly, an independent judiciary is the bastion of justice. Independence. however, has been a very tricky concept in Kenya. There are those who take independence to mean lack of accountability, not being asked questions and being the overall authority.

Others believe that despite provisions on independence, institutions must still bend to the whims of a superior entity. In the Kenyan context, politics has been taken to be the ultimate, to whom all other must subordinate.

In navigating the independence path, Maraga will have to ensure that the institution discharges its mandate without interference from any quarters.

He must resist the temptation to sacrifice the independence of the institution, even as he cultivates a better relationship with the arms of government.

Justice has to be about the common man. Citizen engagement and confidence is a critical success factor for every public institution. Law continues to be seen as complex.