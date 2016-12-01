Why NYS scandal is Jubilee’s Achille’s heel

Opinion and Analysis

The National Youth Service (NYS) scandal will go down as the Jubilee administration’s worst case of corruption.

What amazes is the extent the political elite are prepared to go to reduce this egregious theft of taxpayers money into a tit-for-tat propaganda contest between rivals from both sides of the political divide who have become so self-absorbed as to assume that what matters most in the whole NYS scam is who between the political divide stole most of the money.

Is it not incredible that our leaders have more or less admitted that members from both sides of the political divide stole from the NYS?

As a society, we are surely at the nadir of a moral recession.

The problem is that unlike an economic recession that can be turned around by tweaking tools of economic management- fiscal stimulus expansionary policies, budgetary austerity - there are no shortcuts to progress when it comes to curing moral recession.

We must hope that this ping pong game of deception, which both sides of the political elite are engaging in, will not distract us from an honest search for the truth behind the looting of the NYS.

It was during the regime of former president Daniel arap Moi when the political elite discovered and adopted the tactic known as ‘‘shared complicity’’ and the practice of blame-apportioning to both sides of the political divide to manage and deal with grand corruption allegations.

When faced with corruption allegations in those days, one deliberately created a scenario where responsibility and culpability for corruption was fudged to a point where, even though it was obvious to everybody that theft of public resources had occurred, issues of culpability were made to look controversial and confusing.

Indeed, the accusations and counter accusations - the tit for tat propaganda scoring games we are witnessing right now over the NYS scam - are a perfect replay of the tactics the former Kanu regime frequently resorted to whenever it found itself cornered by mounting allegations of grand corruption.

Often described as the “shared guilt” strategy, it would be deployed by the Moi regime as follows: have as many people as possible painted with the “ NYS’ brush (political leaders, investigators, parliamentarians, judges), thereby creating a sense of shared complicity among a large section of the elite from both sides of the political divide.

It works very well for the true perpetrators of the scam because public opinion gets distracted from the real issues.

There are many sides to the NYS scandal. But as a taxpayer, the political persuasion of the thieves is a minor matter.

We must follow the money and seek to recover assets acquired by stolen public resources.

The genesis of the scam was a decision in 2014 to centralise all procurement at the NYS headquarters.

Prior to that, all NYS field units operated in a semi-autonomous way, each of them having their own Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE) holders.