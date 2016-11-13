Why Trump’s poll victory was not a surprise

Opinion and Analysis

I spent last week attending an international conference on ecosystem approach to ocean governance in Sweden.

In between the scientific discussions, our minds veered to the American elections. One of the participants, an American, could not countenance the possibility of a Donald Trump win.

Consequently, on the night of 10th September, he went to bed early and swore to sleep through the night and only wake up once the results were known.

He woke up the following day with trepidation. Discussing the results of the Presidential elections with him was tough. He was in denial of what had just happened.

I took the chance to remind him that this is what democracy is about. Imperfect as it may be, it is supposed to give a chance to every candidate and not just your candidate.

With the elections, over in the US, it is time to ask several questions. Is American democracy the model that all should emulate? Did pollsters get their sample size wrong? Is globalisation dead? Should we be optimistic of the future? Is their reason not to be?

The election of Trump in the US, to be sure, is not an isolated event. It follows a pattern that is evident across Europe.

Some friends explained to me that in Sweden, a party that is against migration and is a right-wing fundamentalist has emerged in their country and had close to 20 per cent of the voters in the last election.

It is still growing and is projected to even be more influential in the next election.

A similar trend is evident in Norway an even Germany. This against the results of the referendum vote in Britain a few months ago . It just shows you that Trump’s victory should not have been too unexpected after all.

The reasons, after all the emotions have dies down are not too far to fathom. The phrase that all elections are local holds true, whether in Kenya, Brazil or the US.

It is also a demonstration that at the end of the day, a society changes not by the kind of leaders they elect only, but more by their commitment to the kind of society they want.

Secondly, the state of democracy, as this column argued two weeks ago, may be in a flux but it is still the best form of government.

The African continent has had its fair share of mixed emotions, following the election. There is something after all, for the citizens of America to learn from the continent.