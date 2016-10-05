Why a subsidiary VAT law should be enacted

Opinion and Analysis

The Kenyan government overhauled the Value Added Tax (VAT) legislation in September 2013 through introduction of the VAT Act, 2013.

The overhaul envisaged a visible increase in government revenue through simplification of VAT administration procedures and reduction of VAT refund claims, which in the past were a great challenge for the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The overhaul of the VAT legislation was at the time viewed as a step in the right direction towards the government achieving the desired revenue collection targets and aspirational compliance levels.

It was not until 2014, almost a year after its introduction, that the government published the draft VAT regulations.

It is worth noting that three years since the enactment of the Act and over two years since the publication of the draft VAT Regulations, these Regulations still remain in draft with no indication of when the final version is likely to be published.

In terms of the transitional clauses, the delay in the finalisation of the overhauled VAT regulations has meant the continued reliance on archaic VAT Regulations published in 1994 under the repealed VAT Act, Cap 476, as the subsidiary law for the implementation of the overhauled VAT Act.

Disconnect between the overhauled VAT Act and the antiquated subsidiary legislation has left taxpayers with a myriad of challenges in the interpretation and implementation of the VAT laws.

Determination of what constitutes an export of services and hence subject to VAT at the zero rate as opposed to the standard rate of 16 per cent remains the subject of numerous disputes between the revenue authority and taxpayers.

The VAT Act defines services exported out of Kenya to mean services provided for ‘use or consumption’ outside Kenya.

However, the VAT Act does not go further to define the phrase ‘‘use’’ or ‘‘consumption’’ and whilst there was attempt to provide rules for the determination of the place of use or consumption of services in Kenya in the VAT Regulations of 1994, such rules in addition to being scanty were set before the explosion of electronic services and do not offer any meaningful guidance to taxpayers.

This has resulted in numerous disputes between taxpayers and the revenue authority.

It is hoped that the long-awaited VAT regulations will address the above challenge to forestall disputes between taxpayers and the KRA, which results in significant costs for both the taxpayers and the government in lengthy disputes.

The Act provides for the appointment of a tax representative. Who qualifies as a tax representative and how to go about appointing a tax representative remains elusive.

Currently, the VAT Act imposes an obligation to register and account for VAT on non-resident suppliers of services – an innovative way of taxing cross-border e-commerce in keeping with global trends.