Why agriculture is vital in meeting Vision 2030 goals

While the agricultural sector employs about 70 per cent of the Kenyan labour force and offers the greatest potential of reducing poverty among majority vulnerable groups (including women and youth), it still has policy and technological challenges.

Kenya Vision 2030 Secretariat and Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) will host a conference to discuss solutions that work in improving reforms in the sector.

The policy forum will be held on December 1 at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in Nairobi and will bring together researchers, policymakers, and implementing partners to chart the way forward in addressing challenges in agricultural sector.

The policy forum is organised within the framework of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Ministry of Devolution and Planning to inform policy and decision makers with research findings and evidence.

IPA, a research and policy non-profit focusing on promoting effective evidence-based solutions to global poverty challenges, and Kenya Vision 2030 Secretariat have collaborated in holding research outreach and public policy forums particularly on themes related to sustainable development goals and linkages between health, nutrition, water and food – where agriculture is crucial.

Recently completed research studies in agricultural technology adoption; health, nutrition, and food systems; and financial services in agriculture will be presented in the one-day event themed: “Better Evidence, Better Policies, Better Lives: 10 Years of Research in the Agriculture Sector”.

Perhaps it is important to ask: how well have we managed to utilize research evidence to improve agricultural inputs? How well are our decision makers able to utilize current research to come up with progressive legislations that do not impact negatively on gains made in the agricultural sector?

These are just some of the hard questions that we must address if we are to meet the objectives of the Kenya Vision 2030 and its flagship agricultural projects, under its economic pillar, focusing on agricultural related legislations and policies, reduction of cost of fertilizer, setting up livestock disease-free areas, and irrigation projects in arid and semi-arid lands.

Kenya Vision 2030 Secretariat is tasked with steering the next phase, third Medium Term Plan (MTP III), whose priorities include building on achievements of the second Medium Term Plan (MTP II) and addressing the gaps and challenges arising to ensure the realization of the Vision.

Even as the government struggles to meet its development goals, farmers are wary of the risks of adopting new agricultural methods or technologies especially when crops fail.

For greater impact on a larger section of the population, investment in evidence-based solutions in the agricultural sector is critical for economic development.

Similarly, policies that affect the performance of the agricultural sector have important implications for the economy which calls for policymakers to incorporate evidence in policy formulation for progressive legislations and sustainability.