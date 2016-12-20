Why private and public sectors must unite in graft war

Opinion and Analysis

Bribery and corruption are challenges faced by people every day, whether in business or in their private capacity. Leading an ethical life is a personal choice.

It begins with individuals, who form a company and thereafter build the company culture. We live in a complex, interdependent, multi-player world and to build a durable foundation for our companies, we need to understand how our actions impact business partners throughout the supply chain.

Solving ethical challenges depends on a sound stakeholder analysis. Organisations do not operate in a vacuum.

There are other companies and individuals who help a business achieve its objectives and deliver results.

Evaluating ethical dilemmas such as bribery, corruption and their implications is essential in these circumstances.

As a business operating in a dynamic landscape, it is imperative that we understand and internalize our own value system and that of our key partners.

We must ask ourselves and our business counterparts a number of tough questions about the way we work, our belief systems and our commitment to integrity.

Until we candidly address these issues, and achieve a high level of mutual understanding, we are likely to be surprised and often confused by the actions taken by ourselves and those around us.

According to the World Economic Forum, five per cent of global GDP estimated at $260 billion in the healthcare sector that is lost through corruption each year.

Corruption erodes public trust in businesses, governments and undermines the rule of law, and gives rise to economic woes.

Corruption in the business environment often impacts negatively on a country’s progress, consequentially making it less attractive for investment.

The PwC corruption survey report 2016 ranked Kenya as the third most corrupt country in the world.

However, recognition of the Kenya government during the recent Anti-Corruption summit in the UK proves that there is hope and progress in the fight against corruption.

To win the war, there is need for greater personal accountability and partnership. No country or business is immune from corruption and it takes bold individuals to stand against the vice. Even then, no one can fight corruption alone.