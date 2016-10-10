Why tax education should start early

Opinion and Analysis

In my early school years we often recited the National Anthem (all three verses, in both English and Kiswahili) as well as the Loyalty Pledge.

I know after reading that statement that most of you are trying to remember the words of the second and third verses while a significant number will probably stop reading this for a while to Google-search ‘Loyalty Pledge Kenya’.

Since the words are etched in memory, most of us often recite the National Anthem and the Loyalty Pledge without paying much attention to what the words actually mean.

Most of us probably lip-sync the words or would mumble the first few words of a sentence and only sing out loud the latter words of a sentence after we have heard the first few words of that sentence.

Ideally, every Kenyan should be able recite these word-for-word, but the reality is that not everyone can.

The consolation is that since the words were inculcated in us while we were young, we can now either recite the National Anthem and the Loyalty Pledge word-for-word or we would be in a position to recall the words when given a chance.

All these got me wondering, shouldn’t it be the same for taxes? In order to encourage compliance, shouldn’t the idea of paying taxes be included in the formal education curriculum?

My first interaction with tax and I believe everyone else’s who went through the 8-4-4 system was in Class 6 Mathematics where there was a sketchy example of how pay as you earn (PAYE) works.

I can recall that my Mathematics teacher at the time, Mrs Kipkemboi, covered the topic in less than 20 minutes.

My next interaction with tax was 12 years later in my last year in Law school. At the risk of sounding disparaging to other courses taken at the university level, I don’t think I would be far off if I said that most of the people who would be a little conversant with taxes would be the people who took courses where tax was taught as part of the course – lawyers and accountants.

This is akin to teaching the National Anthem and the Loyalty Pledge to only a handful of people and then expecting everyone else to know and recite them. This should not be the case.

At a time when the government is reviewing the national educational curriculum, it is important to consider introducing tax in the formal education system.

This will help inculcate a culture of tax compliance early enough and irrespective of where the formal education ceases for the students.

Some level of tax knowledge would be etched in the minds of those who will end up in the informal sector, those who end up in employment, those who will end up leading businesses, and others.