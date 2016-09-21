It’s time to adapt to evolving education sphere

Opinion and Analysis

Careers are changing, but only a handful of nations reflect that change in their policy making. Many institutions of higher learning that should respond to these changes with new dynamic curricula and inspire new careers are rigid.

Most have analogue faculty in an increasingly digital world. They stifle career choices, obstruct curriculum review with impenetrable orthodoxies.

They are, therefore, largely to blame for incapacitating structural unemployment in developing countries. Innovation and creativity has made it possible for new jobs to emerge every other decade or so.

Indeed, some of the common jobs in the market today never existed 10 years ago. The age of a pre-determined set of courses to earn a degree is on its way out.

More dynamic institutions allow students to tailor-make their focus based on their career interest. The flexibility permits the students to select courses from various disciplines into a single degree programme.

Many of the emerging jobs require a mixture of courses. For instance, an engineer managing a firm requires managerial skills.

In medicine, for example, doctors can’t do it without the knowledge of computers. Whether it is a simple pacemaker implant or some of non-invasive surgical procedures, computers are essential.

The cars we drive today are largely digital and intelligent and soon we will begin to contend with driverless cars.

The advent of digital marketing has literary changed the profession so much that practitioners seeking a job must be familiar with these new requirements. Even in lowly clerical positions, one needs knowledge of computers to be effective.

These changes call for a continuous evaluation of the courses we offer at institutions of higher learning as well as programmes to re-skill the workforce to be relevant in the job market today.

Professional organisations have the obligation to form a strong career cluster to conduct research as well as regular labour market information and help develop future training and re-skilling of the membership.

This perhaps would raise the curiosity to focus on local problems. It is disheartening to see local scientists being bystanders in the race to find a cure for malaria yet they are the ones who understand the disease better.

It is time professional bodies started to emphasise integrated learning by merging academic knowledge and skills with career specific knowledge and skills.

There is no point of having a continuous professional education if it does not lead to a proactive change of the profession necessitated by new knowledge.