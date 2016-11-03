Why cities must adapt to the effects of climate change or die

Opinion and Analysis

Cities are the anchors of human civilisation. By 2050, roughly three quarters of humanity will live in one.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

While offering extraordinary opportunities for prosperity, creativity and wellbeing, cities of tomorrow will also confront monumental challenges associated with poverty, inequality and fragility.

Decisions made by urban leaders in the next decade will determine the livability — even the survival — of cities across the planet.

One factor uniting cities is that all of them will suffer the effects of climate change. Most will experience rising levels of flood exposure, water shortages, storms and heat stress.

The severity of risk will be mediated by their location – whether on the littoral or inland – but also the extent of their preparedness.

Governments, businesses and civil society groups have an opportunity now to design-in resilience to our cities, but no city is immune to the coming storm.

In fact, most cities are already on the front-line of climate change. At least 70 per cent of them are currently dealing with sudden onset disasters and long-term environmental stress.

They are confronting a host of related challenges ranging from health pandemics to population displacement. The massive concentration of people in cities over the coming decades — especially in Africa and Asia — will almost certainly exacerbate traffic congestion, worsen air quality and increase amounts of waste.

What makes cities so vulnerable? Geography certainly plays a role. More than half of the world’s population lives within 60 kilometres from the sea. At least three quarters of all large cities are coastal.

Most of them are already exposed to flooding even with nominal rises in sea level or storm surges. But the future looks much worse.

Climate Central has projected the impacts of temperature increases of between 1.5-4°C for 266 coastal cities over the next few decades.

The forecast is dire. Cities like Buenos Aires will see between 520,000 and 2,440,000 people – 4 to 9 per cent of the urban population - below the locked-in sea level rise. In other cities like Chittagong, the numbers are higher: 1.8 and 6.9 million people. Some cities will disappear altogether.

China’s Nantong will see between 1.7 and 6.4 million people displaced – from 27 to 99 per cent of the population.

Between 80 and 98 per cent of the residents of Amsterdam and The Hague will be underwater depending on the extent of global temperature increase. It does not take much imagination to picture the disruption and costs this water rise will generate.