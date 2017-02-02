Scale up use of information technology in small businesses

Opinion and Analysis

Kenya has arguably taken a leap towards mainstreaming the informal sector by publishing the first comprehensive survey on the industry, including a chapter on technology that has become embedded in business operations.

Published by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the Micro, Small and Medium Establishments Basic Report 2016 provides vital data for policy makers, researchers and investors interested in the sustainability of a third of our GDP and employs an estimated 15 million people.

It is curious that the majority reported they don’t use ICT because it is not needed (43.1 per cent) or that it is not applicable to their businesses (34.5 per cent).

Curious because from a policy point of view this flies in the face of the conventional wisdom that ICT improves productivity. If business owners believe ICT is not adding value it stagnates productivity, competitiveness and innovativeness.

But if you are thinking businesses don’t use ICT, that is not so! Only 1.9 per cent of them reported this to be the case. A likely explanation for this “not applicable finding” could be that the owner do not connect a particular ICT gadget to the fact that they use it in their businesses!

This should interest providers of training and non-financial support services to small business. A new area of training to demonstrate how to apply and get value out of ICT is needed urgently as shown by the finding that 76.7 per cent of the business are reported as not receiving any advice.

Where advice is received it comes from other MSMEs (4.8 per cent), salesmen (4.5 per cent) and publications (6.5 per cent).

Government institutions provided technological advice in only 1.1 per cent , a poor show for the Kenya Industrial Research Development Institute and the Kenya Industrial Estates, two of government sources of technology advice.

Common ICT gadgets - mobile phones, tablets, computers, photocopiers, radio, printer, digital/video cameras, fax and television were surveyed. About 80 per cent have a mobile phone, out of which 41 per cent are using it for business.

A bit surprising, however, is the prevalence of radio as a business tool, reported in 15 per cent of businesses.

Whereas in consumer surveys and opinion polls it is often clear that radio is the main source of information, the finding that it is also the way they receive business news is novel.

Computer penetration is 9.5 per cent, while tablets exist in only 1.2 per cent of the cases, a market size of about 170,000 for software vendors. But given the increasing prevalence of smart phones the actual size could be far higher.

A significant 10.5 per cent do not have any of the gadgets due to high cost (4.3 per cent), and lack of electricity (4.5 per cent) although this could come down due to reduction of prices and increasing electricity connection.