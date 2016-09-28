More needed to make Kenya top destination for investors

Opinion and Analysis

Investments in long-term infrastructure require massive amounts of investment and funding, which is not locally available, and if available, bears too high a cost of funding to make the projects feasible for investors.

An estimated Sh5.56 trillion ($55.6 billion) in investment into infrastructure development for Kenya is planned (as of 2015 estimates).

Investor returns are already squeezed given the economic and political risks surrounding such projects and Kenya’s tax regulations do not help.

Even then, a number of positive steps have been taken, from a tax perspective, to attract more investments. These include exempting the deduction of withholding taxes on payments made to foreign service providers for services rendered under a Power Purchase Agreement.

Interest paid on loans from foreign sources has also been exempted from withholding taxes for investments in the energy, water sectors or in roads, ports, railways or aerodromes.

Accelerated investment deduction allowances have been set at 150 per cent of qualifying capital expenditure for projects meeting certain criteria. There was also the extension of the tax loss carry-forward period from five to 10 years.

But more needs to be done to ensure Kenya becomes the destination of first choice for international investors.

There are many barriers to the economic viability of such projects and many foreign investors believe that they cannot take full advantage of the incentives designed to attract them in the first place. Key tax changes need to be thought about.

It would be prudent if a further extension of carry-forward tax losses arising from investment deductions and capital allowances for these capital intensive projects to potentially 15 years.

Under current tax legislation, many of these projects attract the accelerated investment deduction at a rate of 150 per cent, a level which was introduced to spur investment.

However, capping tax losses arising from investment deductions and capital allowances to 10 years reduces the attractiveness of more investment as investors cannot utilise the accelerated allowances given in the first place.

There is also the issue of complex regulations around thin capitalisation and deemed interest.

While I understand that thin capitalisation rules are important to stem tax revenue leakage, more specific and relevant thresholds should be considered for infrastructure-related projects, particularly where these projects are of national importance and aimed at attaining Vision 2030.

In any case, these projects bring in foreign exchange, create employment and ultimately improve the growth prospects of our country. These call for a fiscal solution to the challenge of trapped cash.