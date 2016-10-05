Why male candidates should stop quest to join the Supreme Court 

Opinion and Analysis

The simple and most used definition of integrity throughout the world is that it is the act of “doing the right thing even when no one is watching.” So simple the definition that even my six-year-old gets it.

Operationally, the Supreme Court of Kenya’s composition is limited in Article 163(1) to seven members: the Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) and five judges.

The Constitution further provides in Article 27(8) that not more than two-thirds of the members of any elective or appointive body shall be of the same gender.

As an appointive body, this means that no more than four members of the Supreme Court can legally be of the same gender.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is engaged in the process of filling three vacancies — Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and Judge of the Supreme Court.

Currently, there are four sitting members of the Supreme Court — Justices Mohammed Ibrahim, Jackton Ojwang, Smokin Wanjala, and Njoki Ndungu — three men and one woman.

With the JSC decision to nominate Justice David Maraga for Chief Justice, legally the two remaining vacancies on the bench must be filled by women.

Earlier this week, Justice Joyce Nyamweya withdrew her application to serve in the Supreme Court, indicating that since she came from the same region as the nominated candidate for the CJ her application was no longer tenable.

She cited the spirit of the Constitution as well as its provisions on inclusion and regional balance/diversity.

There are 14 applicants for the position of DCJ (12 women and two men) and 20 for the position of Judge of the Supreme Court (10 men and 10 women).

However, after the nomination of a man for the position of CJ and given the clear provisions of Article 27(8) of the Constitution, one wonders what the continued candidacy of the male applicants for vacancies on the Supreme Court says about their integrity, suitability and indeed qualification for positions on the highest court in the land.

One might ask whether it is right for a person to seek a position by breaking the law. This is because it all amounts to asking a constitutional body, the JSC, to violate the law to nominate them to the said positions.

These, I am afraid are actions that are inconsistent with those of a person seeking to promote public trust in any public office.

With their continued candidacies, the male applicants for the remaining positions acknowledge that violations of the Constitution are acceptable if they result in a personal benefit to them, that is, their selection and nomination to the Supreme Court.