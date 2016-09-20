How rise of ‘private window’ killed Kenya’s coffee industry

Opinion and Analysis

A farmer tends her coffee crop. The Coffee Board of Kenya has no control on the industry since the introduction of the private window, which has reduced it to a mere spectator just like the hapless farmer in Kisii or Nyeri. PHOTO | FILE

The introduction of a private window through which dealers could buy coffee at farm-gate prices led to the demise of the industry in Kenya.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The establishment of the window was a subject of protracted discussions and disagreements.

Large commercial farmers and dealers spearheaded the move which gave them an opportunity to buy coffee at low prices and enhance their bottom lines.

The compromise for the acceptance of the window was an agreement that farm-gate prices would have reference to coffee auction prices. But the facts on the ground have since proved otherwise.

My argument then was that a farmer would not know the benchmark price of coffee to ably negotiate with dealers or brokers.

If it were maize, however, a farmer would visit the local market to get an idea of current prices which would enable him negotiate with buyers.

Efforts made by various Kenyan leaders, including Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, have not addressed the real market mechanisms for selling coffee.

You simply cannot wake up one day, decide to roast your coffee and expect to successfully sell it internationally without addressing technical barriers to trade such as the sanitary and phyto-sanitary requirements, among others, imposed by international coffee buyers.

The introduction of the private window also had implications on financing of farmers by banks.

Before, all coffee was marketed via the Coffee Board of Kenya (CBK) which had an office in London.

Coffee was also stored at the Kenya Planters Co-operative Union’s (KPCU) warehouses from where it was picked by buyers who bought the same from the Nairobi Coffee Auction.

All payments were made directly to the CBK, which in turn paid farmers directly and through their co-operatives.

Banks financed farmers using coffee warehouse receipts or letters of hypothecation — based on coffee stocks held in warehouses awaiting sale — thereby availing liquidity to farmers while awaiting prices to improve.

Reforms in the sector relegated the CBK to an industry regulator. The reforms also abolished the monopoly of milling enjoyed by KPCU by licensing more millers, who were supposed to focus on milling only.