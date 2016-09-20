Treasury, KRA need to negotiate roll-out of new excise tax system

Opinion and Analysis

Over the past four years, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been implementing new excise duty stamps through the Excise Goods Management System (EGMS) for beer, mineral water, juices and soft drinks.

The excise duty stamps, which were rolled out in 2013 and initially focused on tobacco products, wines and spirits is now being expanded to other beverages.

KRA recently issued a public notice as an alert to the introduction of these new generation excise stamps for all tobacco, alcohol and ready-to -drink (RTD) beverages.

The mechanics of the new EGMS, now embroiled in controversy, are quite simple. It is designed such that details of each excise stamp appended on a product at the point of manufacture, are captured by the system at the time of printing and then tracked along the supply chain right from the production facility.

This way KRA has an insight into a manufacturer’s inventory and is able to identify the point(s) of revenue loss in case the stamps are lost or stolen. Each stamp also has a special security colour and bar code to beat countefeiters.

These new excise stamps bear a Quick Response Code (QR Code) that will enable distributors, retailers and consumers to authenticate the legitimacy of the products using a regular Smartphone.

The KRA believes it will greatly reduce illicit trade and seal revenue loopholes.

In introducing a smartphone application, the KRA expects to empower manufacturers, distributors, retailers and consumers with the ability to verify and trace the products.

The stamp checker application from the KRA can be easily downloaded free from Google Playstore.

Suffice it to say that Kenya is not the only country to have adopted such an excise stamps system. The US, Turkey and Brazil have successfully implemented it.

Because of its sheer magnitude, Kenyan institutions rolling it out need to consult widely with industry players and experts so that the adoption of this system can be seen as value addition to the manufacturing process rather than a punitive, unreasonable measure.

For the government, the new system has so far shown that it can deliver desired results, at least on the revenue front.

The system’s initial implementation phase is credited with raising the KRA’s excise tax collection.

According to the authority, excise revenues collected in the financial period 2015/16 grew by 28 per cent.

In the same period, domestic excise revenue from products controlled under EGMS rose by 43 per cent, totalling to an additional Sh8 billion, the highest ever recorded annual growth.

Although the introduction of this new excise system is a great move towards sealing revenue loopholes and identifying counterfeit products, the reality is that implementing it fully will come at a steep cost to manufacturers of the excisable products.

Fixed costs

There are two costs; one, is modifying production equipment to be compatible with the EGMS system and two is the stamp price of Sh1.50 for every unit produced.

It stands to reason that these additional costs are likely to be passed on by manufacturers to consumers by way of higher product prices, rendering them uncompetitive in a market that is price-sensitive.

Furthermore, these are seen as fixed costs for the producer. Businesses prefer to have as few fixed costs as possible.

Industry players under the auspices of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance recently sought to get the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee (PIC) to annul the EGMS implementation on grounds including insufficient consultation, inappropriateness of the system for low priced excise products and lack of a valid justification for collecting stamp fees at Sh1.50 per product unit.