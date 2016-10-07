We should watch out for indebted listed firms after rate cap

Opinion and Analysis

For a number of debt-distressed companies, the implementation of lending rate caps on local borrowings should be good news.

I have analysed bank borrowings of about 16 listed companies which operate cash-intensive businesses and picked up a total of Sh22 billion of loans whose effective pricings sit above the current cap of 15 per cent at the close of 2015 — and which obviously qualify to be repriced downwards.

Out of the 16 names, half of them have shown visibly high levels of debt distress and have consequently been premiumised by their respective lenders.

At the current lending rate cap of 14 per cent per annum, which I expect to last through the fourth quarter, these companies will be able to unlock a good amount of liquidity after being priced downwards.

Top on my list are Uchumi, which at some point had a facility priced at 18 per cent, Deacons with a facility priced at 21 per cent, Standard Group at 17.5 per cent, Sameer Group servicing a Sh540 million facility at close to 20 per cent and Home Afrika at 22 per cent (all pricings on a per annum basis).

However, I expect ARM Cement, which disclosed that it was servicing facilities amounting to Sh570 million at 19 per cent, to significantly pay down some of its debts using proceeds from investments by CDC.

Other companies in my list which are set to benefit but had not shown any visible signs of debt distress are: Car and General, Express, Longhorn, East African Cables, KenGen, Kenya Power — which disclosed in its 2015 annual report that it was servicing a Sh4 billion bank loan at 16 per cent and Transcentury — which has provided a number of corporate guarantees to some of its subsidiaries.

Still, I don’t expect Mumias Sugar Company and Kenya Airways to enjoy any benefits as their debt situations are still a matter of lengthy negotiations with their lenders and in any case, a significant portion of their outstanding bank debts are foreign currency-denominated.

That said, it’s interesting to note that Kenya Airways has been paying an average of just 9.37 per cent on its local currency bank debts — which stood at close to Sh23 billion.

Further, I can only see four companies on my list, Kenya Airways included, that have been enjoying discounted local currency pricings.

Top of the list are Centum and KenolKobil, with the latter having significantly brought down its bank borrowings.

What am I saying here? Investors should now begin assessing debt-laden investees with the aim of quantifying the amount of direct liquidity relief on interest payments, as a result of the lending rate caps, especially companies operating in cash-intensive sectors.

The relief, whatever the quantum, can come in handy in two ways. One, redeployed elsewhere within the business or two, used to enhance borrowing limits, especially for future high-yielding projects. If there is significant relief, then that could be a buy signal.

However, the relief shouldn’t be looked at on a stand-alone basis when making buy decisions.