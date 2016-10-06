Opportunities galore for techies in Class One laptops scheme

Magazines

Class One pupils at Mwangea Primary School in Voi use digital tablets during a lesson. PHOTO | FILE

The digital classroom has become the focus of the local and global economy as the technological revolution progresses.

Emerging markets like Kenya are moving towards digitising learning where archaic methods like the use of blackboards and textbooks will soon to be a thing of the past.

New tools including tablets, smart boards, computers and digital books are set to change how education is delivered.

Kenya’s move towards the adoption of digital learning has opened up opportunities for content producers, animators and infrastructure providers found both locally and globally.

These players have come up with various services and infrastructure which supports the digital learning programme.

The government’s digital literacy programme entails provision of devices to schoolchildren as a way of ensuring that access, equity and quality of education is delivered.

“The government is implementing the digital literacy programme which entails the provision of digital devices to all our schoolchildren in order to bridge the huge digital divide and provide our children with a truly transformative learning experience,” said Fred Matiang’i, the Education secretary.

Kitabu, Eneza Education and Emcast are already providing digital learning materials to schools all over Kenya.

e-Kitabu, a digital learning platform, already sells e-books and interactive content to students and teachers in Kenya. It has strongly positioned itself as a service provider in the education sector by working closely with the ICT and Education ministries. The firm works closely with Samsung Kenya in the delivery of the giant tech firm’s smart school solution.

Samsung’s smart school solution is an integrated platform consisting of learning software and real-time content-sharing features that provide an opportunity for interactive engagement for both teachers and students.

The technology allows teachers to share learning content as well as keep track of a wide variety of information on the learners’ screens.

Students, on the other hand, are able to enjoy a rich digital learning experience by accessing the same information that is being communicated by the teacher or other learners.

“We are living in a digital age where students are thriving in interactive classrooms that are also interesting. These digital education solutions are meant to improve the quality of learning, student’s participation and to enhance teaching effectiveness,” said Samsung’s corporate citizenship and public affairs manager Abey Tau.

Eneza Education, a local electronic learning platform, is riding on the penetration of mobile phones by offering interactive learning solutions to 1.1 million learners spread across 11 countries that include Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana, Zambia, South Africa, Liberia, Malawi, Benin and Iraq.

The platform provides electronic revision materials and textbooks to students. The firm also has an SMS-based teaching service which provides 8-4-4 compliant content to primary and secondary school pupils.

The service, dubbed Shupavu 291, costs Sh10 per week and will cover unlimited curriculum content encompassing all subjects, quizzes as well as a question and answer session.

“We believe in the power of the mobile phone in extending access to learners so they can realise their full potential. The additional investment will go a long way in enabling us reach more learners in countries where we already operate in, and in expanding to more countries,” said Kago Kagichiri, the CEO Eneza Education.

Content providers like Emcast have been carrying out pilot programmes with the supervision of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to ensure standards are met as per curriculum objectives.

The South Korea-based firm has developed digital textbooks and e-learning curricula for the Kenyan market and has been seeking KICD’s approval. It has also developed digital content to help students learn basic ICT and programming skills, through programmes such as Scratch and Python.

The firm, which is the market leader in e-learning in South Korea, has also developed the portable Learning Management System (LMS), a solar-powered information and administration hub which can be used in areas that are not connected to grid electricity.