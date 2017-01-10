Ouko queries delayed Kerio Valley Development Authority’s irrigation projects

Politics and policy

Auditor-General Edward Ouko. PHOTO | FILE

Auditor-General Edward Ouko has questioned the delay in completion of four irrigation projects initiated by Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA), saying they may result in cost escalation.

Mr Ouko said Tot, Aror, Ptokou and Sangat irrigation projects had stalled despite the KVDA sinking millions of shillings into the schemes.

In his latest report on KVDA that was tabled in Parliament on October 25, 2016, Mr Ouko said Sh88.4 million had been spent on Tot irrigation project and Sh8.5 million on supervision consultancy.

He said the contract for the project was to run from November 24, 2010 to May 23, 2012, a period of six months.

“However, the same was extended to June 15, 2011 and finally to December 31, 2011. The project had not been completed as at the time of this audit, six years after commencement,” Mr Ouko said.

He said the delay may negatively impact on service delivery.

In Aror irrigation scheme, he said the project had incurred Sh64.4 million before the contract was terminated. The contract was awarded to a contractor at a Sh62.3 million while the consultancy firm was awarded supervision a Sh9 million contract for the project.

The work was to be completed on June 15, 2011, but the contract period was extended to December 31, 2011.

“The Kerio Valley Development Authority had paid Sh42,993,680 to the contractor and an additional Sh12,477,684 was paid to a consultancy firm before the contract was terminated for non-performance in December 2012. The consultancy firm was therefore over paid by Sh3,403,004,” Mr Ouko said.