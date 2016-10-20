Outdoor fire pits that get most attention

Magazines

Create a mood in your backyard by adding fireplaces. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nothing transforms the outdoors than a creatively, custom designed fireplace.

Be it at the poolside patio or at the wood pergola with a waterproof TV that brings the family room to the outdoors, having a fireplace eases the chill during the cold season and increases the worth of your property.

While outdoor fireplaces can be intricate, bold and beautiful, they can also be old-fashioned and made portable. You can go for rustic, contemporary, formal or country design.

When making an outdoor fireplace, it has to match with the architectural design of your house.

“This will help one decide on the design options as not all kinds fit into all property types,” says Pius Mwambingu, a landscape architect at Landtek Studios in Nairobi.

The portable fireplaces come in handy for gardens without overhead covers. Clay or cast-iron chimeneas or pits with copper-lined bowls can be found easily. Copper is not so heavy a material but it is still durable.

Aside from the obvious functionality of a fireplace, it can be turned into as a cooking place or an entertainment area for guests and for barbecue parties.

Different shapes

Pius says an outdoor fireplace can have different shapes depending on the architectural design of the house.

“Rectangular, square or oval, this should be informed by the design theme of the main house for harmony purposes.

Go for curves instead of traditional straight lines. Curves will always blend well with the outdoors,” he says.

When selecting materials for use in the construction of the fireplace, fireproof and non-combustible ones should top the list.

For ventilation purposes, the firebox segment should have a big opening. Use brick, stone, rock for wall cladding and river rocks, flagstone, concrete or even stucco as a surface finish.

“Concrete happens to be the faster way of building an outdoor fireplace as it cures faster and optional cladding can be used on top of the concrete,” he says.