Ownership of China Wu Yi’s Kenya arm thrown into doubt

Politics and policy

Mr Qiu Liangxin (left) the managing director China Wu Yi with Mombasa deputy governor Hazel Katana (center) together with Mr Yang Yue, the president of Fu Zhou city in China in this picture taken on March 14, 2016.

Ownership of construction firm China Wu Yi’s local arm has been brought to question following revelations that its two registered directors are all Chinese, despite its recent claim that it is a homegrown Kenya company.

Official records at the registrar of companies show that China Wu Yi, which is government-owned back in China, has listed only two individuals, Yue Shengli, a Chinese national from Fuyzhou City in Fujian Province, and Li Jiaxin, who is designated as its authorised person in Kenya, as its directors.

Names and number of other shareholders have, however, been concealed and the company designated as private despite its well-known identity as a state-owned firm in China.

Companies are usually required to provide a full list of shareholders at registration, their nationality and stake in the company together with the name of its auditors and company secretary – all of which China Wu Yi has not provided.

The conflicting information at the registrar of companies and China Wu Yi’s website have raised questions as to the true ownership of the firm, and its connection with the Chinese government.

China Wu Yi administrator Tom Naoke told the Business Daily on Friday that the firm is majority owned by the Chinese government with a few minority stakeholders who are all Chinese nationals.

Efforts to get confirmation from the Chinese Embassy as to China Wu Yi’s ownership were, however, fruitless after its spokesperson, Mao Yizong, threw the ball back to the firm’s court. He asked that he be contacted after China’s National Day celebrations on Saturday.

“I believe Wu Yi will contact you for that. I am occupied by meetings. Hopefully, we can meet after our national holiday,” Mr Yizong said.

China Wu Yi, which participated in the construction of the Thika Superhighway, the University of Nairobi Tower, Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and several apartments in Nairobi has also announced plans to put up an iron and steel factory in Kenya.

Engineering News Record, a global infrastructure development website last year ranked the company in position 154 among the top 250 international contractors worldwide, based on annual revenue from big ticket deals.

Link Kenya to Somalia

The firm is in the process of putting up a Sh10 billion building materials plant in Athi River, having bagged four major contracts worth a cumulative Sh10 billion last year.

Last June, China Wu Yi was named the winner of a Sh10.4 billion contract to construct the 135 kilometre Garsen-Witu-Lamu Road, which may in future be expanded to link Kenya to Somalia.

The multi-billion shilling deal has, however, hit a brick wall following a standoff between the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and the Public Procurement Administrative and Review Board (PPARB) over its award.