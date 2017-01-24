PDM unveils five storey Sh2.6bn ‘green’ office complex in Nairobi

Money Markets

Vienna Court, the five-storey office development on State House Crescent Road. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

PDM Holdings said yesterday it has completed a Sh2.6 billion five-storey complex in Nairobi using green technology.

The new high-end Vienna Court on State House Crescent Road comprises 11,500 square feet premium office space facing an array of waterfronts and a natural trees garden that has been preserved since the early 1950s. The anchor tenant is Vivo Energy.

PDM general manager Azmeena Bhanji said the building architects, Kujenga Limited, embraced the green and sustainable building technology to improve air circulation while maintaining a naturally cool environment for its interiors, which do not need air conditioning.

“There is high demand for grade A (high-end) offices that provide a wholesome approach to the workspace.

“We have a gym, a cafeteria and an underground parking for 400 motor vehicles as well as a reserved space for bicycles.

“We want to encourage our tenants to think about cycling as a healthy lifestyle that beats traffic congestion around Nairobi. The new facility also provides bathrooms next to the bicycle parking yard, which we believe will change people’s attitude of a bicycle from it being a poor person’s mobility equipment to a must-have health-boosting equipment,” she said.

Outdoor living

The building’s all-round long windows coupled with a balcony around the building ensures that all tenants enjoy the gardens’ aura when moving around or working at their work stations.

“We also have a conference facility, a gymnasium and a cafeteria at one end, which means one does not need to get to drive to Nairobi for exercise, meetings or for a refreshment.

The developers said they were promoting outdoor living by encouraging tenants to frequently move away from work stations.