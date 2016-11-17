PR professionals must be nurtured and equipped to perform

Home

PR people manage your reputation and your outreach. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

This week, the public relations fraternity meets in the coastal city of Mombasa not just to collectively re-assess their role, their successes and their failures but to also set a strategic focus for the future.

Under the banner Raising the bar: Toward a gold standard for the Public Relations Profession in Kenya, the PR people will share experiences and interrogate the themes of corporate, political and public communication.

While their work in the corporate sector is often undisputed, questions arise in other sectors.

For instance, is there a clear line between the advice they render to the political field and what is termed ‘propaganda’? Where does political PR end and propaganda begin? Are the two exclusive of each other?

When a government hires a PR person what is the role of that person? Are they a mouth piece that sees no evil, speaks no evil and hears no evil?

Or are they a strategic resource to apply tactics tied to a communication strategy that identifies the weaknesses and the strong points of the organisation and uses that to offer better service while also informing the stakeholders?

However, it's not just in government communication, there are questions in other sectors as well.

The development and rights sectors, that is, NGOs and non profits - have their communication agendas.

Are their service providers in that role also PR people? What about educators - should they belong to a professional organisation of PR people?

These are some of the questions the fraternity will be grappling with in the three days at the port city of Mombasa.

They are the people you want in the room to help promote the perception of your organisation.

They manage your reputation and your outreach to your stakeholders but often you forget to include them when carrying out your risk assessment.

They are the ambulance in your organisation - picking up the damage caused by neglect and mistakes along the way.

Like an ambulance, they resuscitate the patient, hold together the broken bones and move at breakneck speed to the hospital where the life of the patient is magically restored.