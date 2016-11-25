Painter inspired by waterfalls, outspoken women

Magazines

A painting by Elaine Kehew. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

Elaine Kehew is an American artist who’s been living, painting, exhibiting her art and raising a sweet family in Kenya over the past seven years.

She’s also a case-in-point for why one should never ‘judge a book by its cover’ or judge anyone based on shallow criteria like their name, colour, creed, gender or nationality.

In her case, who would’ve guessed that not too long ago, Elaine had been the bass guitarist in an all-female punk rock band called the ‘Federal City Five’ in Washington, DC? Or that she’s a qualified lawyer who had worked in a DC law firm by day and morphed into a punk rocker by night.

Beauty of waterfalls

But once you go see her art exhibition entitled ‘Chasing Waterfalls’ which is currently at the Lord Erroll restaurant in Runda (a show that opened last night), you’ll easily be convinced she later went and spent four years studying art at the Corcoran School of Art and Design, since art (not law) had been her first love from the time she was a child.

Unlike the installation art that she recently exhibited at the Kenya Art Fair, her current show makes no political or social statement.

Instead, she’s been inspired by the free-flowing beauty of waterfalls that she’s seen at Thompson’s Falls, Karura Forest and Tigoni Falls as well as by Kenyan gardens whose radiant colours virtually explode on her canvas.

As such, even these naturalist artworks are more than merely pretty replicas of Mother Nature’s majesty.

Exotic leaves

All 17 of her oil paintings have a soft, fluid, semi-abstract touch to them. Some have an echo of the 20th century French modernist, Henri Matisse, while others accentuate the tropical and terrestrial like many post-impressionist painters.

Her works are filled with floral symbols suggestive of shrubs, exotic leaves, sun-drenched flowers and tall, slender acacia trees.

But if there’s one distinctive quality that may strike you about these works, it’s Elaine’s use of colour which at times seems almost surreal since her hues look so pure they might have derived from a colour spectrum that seems otherworldly or even extra-terrestrial.

Elaine has had several exhibitions in Nairobi before in Village Market, Le Rustique, Que Pasa and Seven Restaurant in ABC Place. But it was her installation, ‘The Jezebel Project’ at the Kenya Art Fair that compelled me to step up and find out more this artist.

Elaine created a whole mini-exhibition in the Wasanii Hall that was filled with 36 black and white silhouettes of young Kenyan women and audio stories, all inspired by one widely publicised incident of molestation and being stripped naked by men at a matatu stage more than two years ago.