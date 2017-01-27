Palmer-Watts: Michelin star chef with a special mission

Magazines

Ashley Palmer-Watts, group executive head chef at Michelin. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Chef Ashley Palmer-Watts is a Michelin star chef based in the UK who visited the city to launch Nairobi Restaurant Week 2017 (which starts on January 28 to February 5 at over 60 participating restaurants) as well as continue his work with Farm Africa.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

We interviewed him to understand his growth, approach to cooking and what he plans to do while in Kenya.

Chef Ashley teamed up with chef Alan Murungi, Head Chef at Sierra, Chef Dennis Mwakulua and Chef Luca from The Tribe Hotel to prepare delicious canapés at the Nairobi Restaurant Week cocktail launch.

In YouTube videos and in person, chef Ashley Palmer-Watts speaks as much with his hands as with his words, waving his hands around to pepper sentences with description and feeling.

We interviewed him over email prior to his arrival in the city for Nairobi Restaurant Week 2017. Although we were unable to see his gesticulations, what is clear, even in his writing, is a thoughtfulness in his personality which manifests not only in his approach to the kitchen, but also in the reason for his connection to Kenya.

Growing up in Dorset, England, Chef Ashley’s love for food began with his love of the countryside and his familiarity with the seasons and produce of the British Isles.

His culinary career started like many others, working an after school washing up job at a local restaurant at the age of thirteen.

This job ignited his passion for cooking and once he finished high school, he began to work at Le Petit Canard in Dorset.

It was here that he learned the fundamental disciplines of the kitchen while he spent most of his free time visiting producers and suppliers.

From his beginnings at Le Petit Canard, Chef Ashley’s career sky rocketed. In 1999 he joined British celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal at Heston’s restaurant The Fat Duck in Bray.

At the time when Chef Ashley joined, the restaurant had just received one of the now three Michelin stars to its name. Within two years, he was promoted to Sous Chef and in 2003 he became Head Chef.

By 2004, the restaurant had acquired three Michelin stars, which Chef Ashley says is one of his biggest accomplishments as a chef.

Pivotal moment

In 2008, Chef Ashley took on the role of the Executive Head Chef for The Fat Duck Group: this includes The Perfectionists’ Cafe, The Crown at Bray, The Hinds Head and of course, The Fat Duck.