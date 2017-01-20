Pampering treatments for your beauty needs

Magazines

D’vine. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

For any city dweller, fatigue resulting from daily hustles including traffic gridlocks and prolonged mental load is all too familiar.

While sufficient rest can remedy this, topping this up with a massage and facial treatment will not only make you feel better but boost your confidence and leave you with a glow.

Tucked inside the heart of Lavington is D’vine, a one-stop spot where one can get a range of beauty essentials.

As if having fruity, sweet-smelling scents made locally is not enough, this little haven has a studio spa where clients can enjoy massages, deep cleansing treatments as well as waxing.

At D’vine, no prior arrangement is needed since customers are on the go, with most having dropped in at the Arbor restaurant for a bite.

Locally manufactured

Situated in the main building at the Arbor, D’vine has been fairly busy since its unveiling some eight years ago.\

“We initially found that clients were reluctant to try Kenyan products but all that has changed for the better,” said Jasneel Dhanjal, the manager at D’vine.

Her aunt, Deepa Sohan, a trained beauty therapist who is passionate about healthy skin, founded D’vine and opted to locally manufacture her own line of beauty products due to high importation costs.

All treatments at the studio spa begin with a thorough consultation to assess individual skin concerns—including acne, sun damage and razor bumps to provide the most appropriate remedy.

D’vine has four products range including a skin care line, a body range, spa line and guest amenities. These are available at its outlets at The Hub, Garden City Mall, The Arbor and at Aromatic Spa on Manyani Road.

The body care line has lotions and body mist while the skin care one comprises products specially made for different skin types.

The amenities

Guest amenities include miniature packaged products that are given to customers to try out while the spa line range includes products supplied to salons and hotels.