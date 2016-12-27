Parliament faults Cabinet for scrapping construction levies

Politics and policy

Construction of Rosslyn Riviera Shopping Mall in Ruaka last December. MPs say abolishing building levies ill-advised. FILE PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU

Parliament has criticised a Cabinet directive scrapping construction levies, arguing it will shift the burden of funding building and environment watchdogs from rich investors to taxpayers.

The parliamentary Budget and Appropriations Committee reckons that removing the construction levies will force the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and the National Construction Authority (NCA) to fully rely on the Treasury to fund their surveillance operations.

The Cabinet last month scrapped the levies to lower project costs and sharpen Kenya’s competitive edge.

“The scrapping of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) fees which used to be paid to Nema amounts to Wanjiku subsidising the private sector,” the MPs say in a report.

Contractors used to pay a fee of between Sh10,000 and Sh40 million to Nema for environmental audits depending on the risk levels of their projects.

Additionally, projects exceeding Sh5 million attracted a levy of 0.5 per cent of the value of the contract which was paid to the NCA before the developers could start work.

The lawmakers are now of the opinion that the fee removal is set to pile another layer of burden on taxpayers.

“The problem is further exacerbated by a lack of regulations requiring businesses to deposit an environmental performance bond that would have been used to rehabilitate any potential impact to the environment,” the MPs say.

In October, parliamentary Environment and Natural Resources Committee also warned that the move to scrap the levies would hurt Nema operations.

This came after private investors, through the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, lobbied President Uhuru Kenyatta to abolish the charges.

The Mining ministry in 2014 started collecting a two per cent royalty on construction materials — increasing the cost of quarry stones, concrete blocks, hardcore, ballast and sand. This is on top of the county approval fee which is levied based on the size and cost of a home.

“Multiple charges levied by various ministries, departments, agencies and county governments on the construction industry have contributed to the increase of costs in the sector and led to inordinate delays in obtaining requisite approvals,” said a statement from State House abolishing the charges last month.

“Overlapping services will now be performed by the ministry, department or agency best suited to offer the requisite service.”

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich in June scrapped the Nema audit fees and building levy on projects to spur investments in the construction sector.