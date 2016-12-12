Pass on values before handing over the reins

Home

For Ezra had prepared his heart to seek the law of the Lord, and to do it, and to teach in Israel statutes and judgments. Ezra 7:10 KJV

In his book ‘‘Within Arms Length,’’ Secret Service agent Dan Emmet related his experience with culture shock when the presidency was handed over from George H. W. Bush to William Jefferson Clinton.

In his words, the culture moved from buttoned shirts, ties and blue suits to denims, slacks and dockers overnight; from an administration that was predictably time-conscious to one that “didn’t seem to own watches.”

It was deeply disconcerting to the individual responsible for the president’s security to have no idea what the leader’s itinerary was on a daily basis.

With time, Emmet learned to stress the importance of prior planning from a security perspective and to adapt to the new president’s idiosyncrasies.

Seeing that the leader would eventually be in office for eight years, it was important for security agents to work around his personality and work habits of those surrounding him.

Were the Clinton administration work and social habits annoying? Most certainly to those with different temperaments and expectations to theirs.

Were these habits bad? Not necessarily. It should be remembered Bill Clinton won elections as governor of Arkansas, was elected and re-elected as president of the USA, both times against well-heeled conservatives.

Clinton’s informal, easy-going nature appealed to voters because it enabled him to present himself as being one of the common people; one who looked, talked and dressed like the majority of his constituents.

However, because the underlying driver of this value system was not clearly understood either by the Clinton’s themselves or by those around them, in due time they caused his administration grief and almost brought about its undoing.

It turned out that a large number of those who frequented the White House as the Clintons guests were rogue elements whose criminal records would, under normal circumstances, have triggered arrests rather that the rolling out of welcoming carpets.

Some eventually escaped conviction only because they were pardoned by their benefactor, the president.

It was partly this desire to endear himself to the electorate and those around him that brought down the safe boundaries that should surround leaders at all level.

With the scandal of Monica Lewinsky and other infractions that arose from cavorting with questionable characters, what should have been his greatest asset very nearly became his undoing.