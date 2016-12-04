Pastoralists count losses as climate change takes a toll

Politics and policy

Many pastoralists believe that old adaptation mechanisms of mobility hold the key to curbing harmful effects of climate change. PHOTO | FILE

As heavy rains pound parts of the country, livestock are dying in other areas due to prolonged drought.

According to a November 2016 report published by the National Drought Management Authority, pastoralists in arid regions have suffered huge losses.

Last month, livestock deaths were reported in Garissa, specifically in Ijara, Isiolo (in Oldonyiro, Garbatulla and Kinna) as well as in Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Marsabit, Tana River and Taita Taveta.

Climate change is to blame. Research findings released at a climate change conference in Dar es Salaam a few weeks ago show that pastoralists and livestock keepers are most hurt by climate change.

“In the Horn of Africa, arid and semi-arid areas account for more than 60 per cent of the total surface area, with a pastoral population of between 12 million and 22 million people,” stated a World Bank 2014 report.

In Kenya, pastoralists account for 60 per cent of the total population and occupy over 70 per cent of the land mass.

While climate change has drastically changed the fortunes of pastoralists, experts say there is a way out. They say there is a need to find sustainable ways to protect and promote livestock production, which accounts for 12 per cent of Kenya’s gross domestic product.

“Climate change is real. We should create climate change resilience opportunities for pastoralists, as well as new adaptation and mitigation measures,” said Dr Hannington Odame, director of the Centre for African Bio-Entreprenuership in his presentation at the climate change conference.

As animal deaths continue to be reported in Marsabit, where milk production has gone down by 90 per cent — according to the drought management authority — pastoralist Tumal Orto Galdibe is not worried.

He says pastoralism is profitable and the only thing needed are lessons on how to circumvent adverse effects of climate change. He adds that taking good care of livestock is as important as other climate change mitigation measures.

And while many people argue that diversification and sedentary livestock keeping will lessen the effects of climate change, Mr Galdibe believes it is almost impossible for pastoralists to graze on limited pieces of land because they live in dry areas where grass and vegetation is scarce.

“I have not lost a single goat, sheep or camel to drought. All my animals look healthy,” he said during an interview.

Like Mr Galdibe, many pastoralists believe that old adaptation mechanisms of mobility hold the key to curbing harmful effects of climate change.

But even the resilient communities living in arid areas have changed tack as the drought bites. Mr Galdibe, for instance, does not keep cows any more.