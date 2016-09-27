Healthcare: Patients pay the price as counties and doctors play blame game

Politics and policy

Family members transfer their kin from Nyeri County Referral Hospital to a private hospital following the doctors strike last week. PHOTO/GRACE GITAU

On the morning of August 14 this year Evans Ayodo rushed his cousin, Bernard Odhiambo, to a local hospital in Nairobi.

The clinical officer on duty gave them a cursory glance and continued to type away at her mobile phone. Her colleagues also offered no help claiming, that the hospital did not admit patients during weekends.

Ayodo pleaded with the officer who was seated at the reception to attend to the ‘emergency case’ but she was indifferent and “about 53 minutes later”, Odhiambo died in the cold hospital waiting bay.

Other patients and their relatives at the waiting bay had seen the events unfold and were now baying for the medical officer’s blood.

Sensing that things would get out of hand she made a call to the medical superintendent and a security officer was directed to confiscate the mobile phone that Ayodo had been using to take photos.

But Ayodo had already uploaded some images of the medical officer on an online vault, which he later posted on social media, alongside an extended narration of the incident.

Readers condemned the treatment from officers whose professional code of ethics requires them to do all within their ability to preserve human life.

As depressing as the above incident is, even more saddening is the fact that people like Odhiambo succumb to their illnesses or injuries countrywide in front of medics who appear to lack even a bit of humanity.

Kenyans have been decrying the conduct. But the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB), the medics personnel regulator whose mission it proclaims is to “ensure the provision of quality and ethical healthcare”, has on several occasions been on the spot for not being strict on the enforcement of work ethics despite the numerous complaints launched by patients.

To date, only one doctor has had his licence revoked by the KMPDB since it was formed in 1997.

Dr William Omondi Oduor’s permit was revoked after he operated on a pregnant woman in Mwingi, Makueni County while drunk, resulting in the death of both mother and child.

Critcs have argued that the KMPDB laxity, has emboldened health workers to throw ethics outside the window and treat destitute patients as they will.

A fortnight ago State House hosted a Health Summit to discuss the achievements and challenges in the sector. The meeting brought together health practitioners, policy makers and other stakeholders under one roof.

When the issue of bad attitude and lack of adherence to basic ethical code was brought up, there was blame game to go around.