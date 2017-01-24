Payment language determines business future, speak it well

Magazines

PHOTO | FILE

Collecting payment for goods and services rendered is one of the many challenges that threaten stability of many entrepreneurs.

In fact, most entrepreneurs struggle with expensive loans or miss good opportunities when their debtors owe them a fortune.

Just imagine you were able to collect all the money your customers owe you. Perhaps if you are like most entrepreneurs you will have peace of mind and you will not need funding for smooth operations.

Most small businesses cash flow problems have everything to do with inability to collect receivables on time either because they are lax for fear of upsetting big customers or they are too generous at selling on credit and poor at collecting.

Thus, they provide the other business with interest-free money for operations.

If not well managed, failure to collect debts on time can wipe all the profits or turn from a profitable firm into unwarranted cash flow crisis.

There is absolutely no reason a customer should hold your payment past the due date especially after they have sold or consumed whatever you supplied.

Essentially, large stable firms that have been in business for long can afford to give their customers longer credit period without hurting cash flow or profitability, but not start-ups.

However, in reality, it is often the large companies with smart credit control systems that enjoy the benefits of timely payment, but unfortunately drag feet when it comes to paying their small suppliers who struggle with cash flow.

As a business owner, you must understand that getting paid is as important as making a sale. Failure to collect payment due to you on time may mean you struggle to pay your bills, take expensive loans or disappoint your own employees and suppliers by failing to pay them when others owe you money.

Collecting receivables on time is healthy for your business and a prerequisite of success.

You must design a good system that ensures you put friendly pressure on your customers to pay you on time.

First, develop a credit policy especially when dealing with new customers.

This policy should be informed by the terms you have with your suppliers. If for instance your supplier gives you 60 days credit period, you should strive to give your customers less days to pay to avoid a cash crunch.

Always be mean when it comes to credit sales. It is better to have stock than to sell and not get paid.