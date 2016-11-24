Personal cars registration hits 20-month high in September on lower excise tax

Money Markets

Imported cars at a Mombasa port yard.

Registration of personal vehicles more than doubled in September hitting a 20-month peak following a change in excise tax and a rush to beat an age-limit deadline.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows the number of station wagon and saloon cars registered in September was 7,168 compared to 3,555 in August and 4,913 a month earlier.

In June the government scrapped a flat-rate tax formula introduced in December that had pushed up the price of small cars, while pulling down the cost of fuel guzzlers in a move perceived to favour the rich.

The government was charging a flat rate of Sh200,000 on vehicles older than three years and Sh150,000 for newer ones.

“People had stopped buying those small cars,” said Charles Munyori, the secretary-general of the Kenya Auto Bazaar Association. Excise duty is currently levied at 20 per cent of the value of the car, which favours importation of cars valued at less than Sh1 million.

A used vehicle worth Sh800,000 is charged a levy of about Sh160,000 as opposed to the previous Sh200,000.

Discarding the seven-month old formula, however, saw prices of cars valued above Sh1 million rise.

A vehicle valued at Sh4 million, for example, will attract a Sh800,000 fee compared to the previous Sh150,000 to Sh200,000 based on age.

Mr Munyori said the rise in car registration was also driven by traders’ rush to import cars manufactured in 2009 before they are locked out by the eight-year regulatory requirement.

Kenya does not allow importation of cars older than eight years.

“The selling price in Japan is also cheaper because they want to get rid of the stock,” said Mr Munyori.

Japan is the largest source of second-hand cars for the Kenyan market.

Kenyans prefer station wagons over saloons owing to their larger carrying capacity, which has seen some owners convert them into public service vehicles.