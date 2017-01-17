Picking up the pieces when tragedy strikes

Home

Mr Nicodemus Anunda, a businessman in Ogembo Town, looks at the remains of what was his shop after fire razed down property of unknown value last Saturday. PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYI

He refreshes and restores my life [my self]; He leads me in the path of righteousness [uprightness and right standing with Him – not for my earning it, but] for His name’s sake. Yes, though I walk through the [deep, sunless] valley of the shadow of death, I will fear or dread no evil, for You are with me; Your rod [to protect] and Your staff [to guide], they comfort me.

Psalms 23:3-4 AMP

Following the disputed 2007 General Election results, a large number of flourishing family businesses were forcibly evicted from their bases of operation and rendered destitute.

Some lost their leaders and family members while others were deprived of all their possessions. It was, until then, thought that forced evictions were a concern only for slum dwellers and the rural population. Not so.

Early in the morning of 4th December 2016 a group of 30 men armed with crude weapons invaded the home of Ms Parin Kurji and her husband. These were not robbers; they were here to evict the family from their home, which allegedly had, without their knowledge, changed ownership.

They proceeded to throw the Kurji’s belongings out before a bulldozer flattened the building. A picture of one of the Kurji son’s sitting on a pile of rubble was distressing. While the matter of the ownership of this plot of land is in court, this incident was not shocking because it was an eviction; such happen all the time in even more dramatic circumstances and are the stuff of political fodder. The Kurji’s fate was shocking because it could happen to any family business; they had occupied the home since 1972 and as far as they knew, they had a valid title to the land. This was not the way they intended to celebrate 2016 and usher in 2017.

Incidents such as these, especially those that arise from no fault of their own can shake family businesses, their leaders and family members to their core. They cause family members to question their individual and collective purpose and can, if families are not careful, create a sense of helplessness and induce paralysis. Those who take this route rarely recover; they come to the end of their lives in various states of despondency.

Those that determine to create a new future out of bad circumstances revert to their spiritual foundations, focus on what is left rather than what was taken away and craft recovery strategies based on the existing foundation. They turn their setbacks into comebacks.

Family businesses that are confronted by difficult circumstances such as loss of a home or business, the death of their leader or broken relationships are especially vulnerable to fear and uncertainty especially during the New Year when transitions are meant to be exciting.

Leaders of family business who find themselves facing such circumstances should find comfort in the knowledge that they have help available from the divine; that everything that happens to them falls within a heavenly plan and that no matter how dark their circumstances may be, they will eventually come to pass.

Families that are going through unpleasant transitions need special reassurance, which many times cannot be provided by fellow human beings no matter how much they love or care for them. It is at times like these that family businesses and their leaders will need to look to heaven for help and seek assurance from an unchanging source of hope.

Every family business, regardless of its size, has a unique, divine purpose, no matter how insignificant it may be when examined from the perspective of the bigger economic picture. It has a role that it plays in the market, community and in the country that cannot be achieved by any other venture. Leaders should focus on finding what this purpose is and upon tuning the venture to deliver on that mandate.

Family businesses and their leaders will go through dark moments when they encounter failure, severe loss / setbacks and relationship imbalances. While these phases are inevitable, leaders of family business should take comfort in the fact that life has seasons; and that no matter how bad a particular spell may seem in the midst of a trial, all challenges eventually come to an end.