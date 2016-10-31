Plan for quality parenting time during this two-month holiday

Home

Spending quality time with your children helps them to grow into responsible adults. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

Today I will not write about business. I will just have a candid conversation with my fellow parents. And I want us to talk about our children. But I will start by recalling an incident two weeks ago.

A man who was released from jail on Mashujaa Day was two days later caught stealing the offering at a church in Laikipia West. Lucas Ngugi Njoroge, 26, was among petty offenders President Uhuru Kenyatta pardoned on Mashujaa Day.

Agnes Wambui, a worshipper at the Ol Jabet African Independent Pentecostal Church, said members became suspicious when Mr Njoroge rose from his seat during offertory time and pretended to be making his contribution.

He dipped his hand into the basket but instead of dropping his contribution, he took out Sh900. The service was disrupted after some members saw the man stuffing the money into his pocket.

What happened to Njoroge is what is what is known as recidivism, which refers to a person’s relapse into criminal behaviour, often after the person receives sanctions or undergoes intervention for a previous crime.

It is measured by criminal acts that result in the re-arrest, reconviction or return to prison with or without a new sentence during a three-year period following the prisoner’s release.

But let me take you back to Social Science 101. It is all about the parents.

We are living in difficult times. A society focused on acquiring more and more things trickles ideas down to our youth, creating in them the desire to have what others have.

Since some of these young people from less affluent homes fear they will never obtain the niceties of life legally, they resort to robbing and stealing to get what they want.

Drugs are readily available, and peer pressure exerts its influence. It’s also factual that many of our youth have been led to inappropriate behaviour through the violence and sexual immorality portrayed in movies, television and their music.

That means you must spend quality time with your child. Even when your teen may appear to be shutting you out, stay in touch with their world and let him or her know that you care. Give him or her affection.

Try to really listen to your child, offer praise when appropriate and take an interest in their hobbies. Be a good observer of their behaviour and what influences them.

If the family is the source of love, guidance, and protection that youth seek, they are not forced to search for these basic needs from out there.

And you must be the positive role model who sets the right example.

There comes a time in many children’s lives, especially during their teenage years, when they start walking a tightrope between socially acceptable and unacceptable activities.